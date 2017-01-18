Vikings CB Terence Newman stingy when giving up yards after catch

Terence Newman didn’t give up many yards after the catch for the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, and Pro Football Focus recognized him for his play.

Creeping up on 40 years old, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Terence Newman continues to avoid Father Time. While most players retire, slow down, or become role players at that age in the NFL, he keeps proving his worth.

Newman put in another excellent performance during the 2016 season, helping to make the Vikings secondary one of the most feared units in the league. While he was a great all-around player, there were some areas where he excelled more than others.

Recently, Pro Football Focus released a list of their NFL superlatives for the 2016 season and the first one mentioned was “Best CB at limiting yards after catch” which went to Newman at 1.07.

“Newman surrendered a ridiculous 31 total yards after the catch all season long. That number is almost the exact same as a receiver catching the ball and then falling forward on every reception. At 38 years old, Newman was among the top 10 CBs for passer rating (62.0), completion percentage (51.8), and yards surrendered (245).”

Terence Newman is scheduled to become a free agent unless the Minnesota Vikings can persuade him to come back for another year. Also, his play has been so good that the cornerback could have leverage if he wants to try to make a bigger payday for his last deal.

Thanks to his connection to head coach Mike Zimmer, there is a chance that if Terence Newman does return for another season in the NFL that he could choose the Minnesota Vikings. If not, the team will likely struggle to replace a player of his caliber.

