Vikings at Packers Recap, Highlights, Final Score, and More

The Green Bay Packers have officially ended the Minnesota Vikings season, now can they steal the division versus the Detroit Lions next weekend?

Minnesota Vikings 25 Green Bay Packers 38

Aaron Rodgers officially became the first quarterback to throw for over 300 yards on this Minnesota Vikings defense. Rodgers threw around the yard with little resistance from this Vikings secondary.

Off-field distractions didn’t exactly help this Vikings team, with their team plane skidding off the landing strip upon arrival last night. It nearly took Vikings players two hours to be removed from the plane, leading to the coaches to cancel preparation meetings.

Packers showed no remorse to their division rival, running up the score on last year’s division champions. Wouldn’t be surprised to the least that Rodgers took the taunting of him being own by Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer.

Rodgers is known to take proclamations like those very seriously, and it showed on this rare Saturday afternoon game.

Three Stars

Aaron Rodgers, Packers (28-of-38, 347 yards, 4 TDs, 2 carries, 13 yards, 1 TD) – With his arm or his legs, Rodgers is as lethal of a quarterback there is in the NFL right now. The Pack have gone 4-0 since Aaron proclaimed that they could run the table, now Green Bay is one game away from possibly stealing the division away from Detroit. Minnesota had his number the last two games, but Rodgers responded in emphatic fashion ending Minnesota’s season.

Jordy Nelson, Packers (9 receptions, 154 yards, 2 TDs) – Looked like the pairing between he and Xavier Rhodes made not much of a difference, as Nelson went H.A.M. on Minnesota. He scorched Rhodes and Minnesota to the tune of two touchdowns and over 150+ yards receiving. Though most of his damage was done in the first half, Green Bay didn’t exactly need a herculean effort from their star receiver in the second half.

Adam Thielen, Vikings (12 rec. 202 yds, 2 TDs) – An undrafted free agent out of Minnesota is really starting pay dividends for this Vikings team, even if the team is dwindling downward. Many thought it would be Stefon Diggs that would finally end the Vikings drought of not having a 1,000 yard receiver since 2009, Adam Thielen could now be that guy after his career day versus the Packers.

Highlights

JORDY! This was his 13th TD catch of the season (leads the NFL!)… and it was absolutely gorgeous. #MINvsGB https://t.co/yNJ42uSwBL — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2016

Next Game

Minnesota heads back home to finish the season against another division rival in the Chicago Bears. The Packers will hit the road for their most pivotal game of the year when they play the current NFC North leading, Detroit Lions.

