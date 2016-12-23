Vikings at Packers: Preview, Prediction, Odds

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity that not many saw coming with their atrocious start to the season. With a little help from the Detroit Lions and a couple of losses by others, the Packers could presumably make the postseason and even steal a division crown. That’ll require defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 at Lambeau Field.

What went down between the Vikings and Packers in Minnesota is practically an afterthought. Roll reversals are in effect; Minnesota continues their downward slide to close out the year, while Green Bay is catching fire at exactly the right time.

This is certainly not unfamiliar territory for the green and yellow. A win this weekend and then a divisional championship on the line next Sunday versus the Lions, Green Bay would place themselves where most predicted they would be before the season: in the playoffs.

Here are the keys to victory for both teams in Week 16.

Keys to Victory

The precision of Aaron Rodgers in the cold weather will obviously weigh immensely on this game, but their hidden gem lies on how newly appointed starting running back, Ty Montgomery will perform. Minnesota’s run defense has been beatable since their bye. And now with Sharif Floyd and Tom Johnson on the shelf for the season, their options are limited at defensive tackle.

Montgomery could be primed for another spectacular game, and Green Bay would be wise to get the ball in his hands as much as possible. The Vikings linebackers have been mediocre, their tackling has been suspect lately, and their depth is depleted at most positions. Their offense just needs to be proficient, and their defense good enough to force quick three and outs.

Minnesota on the other hand, needs to find their edge to compete again before they game plan for Green Bay. Indianapolis came into their house last week and just smoked the Vikings in all phases from the jump. Players weren’t performing, Minnesota was out-coached, and their playoff hopes were all but ripped to shreds in the process.

With Adrian Peterson now officially shelved once again, this Vikings offense has to find their best playmaker, Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, they’ve gotten away from that recently. As Sam Bradford mentioned after last week’s stomping, Minnesota needs to find a way to get the ball in the hands of Diggs. All in all ,Minnesota must stop the bleeding and find a way to at least slow down Rodgers.

Odds

Point Spread: Green Bay -6

Moneyline: Minnesota +250, Green Bay -300

Over/Under: 43.5

Prediction

With Minnesota all but done for the season and their team mentally collapsing down the stretch, Green Bay will keep their hopes alive at home. Ty Montgomery may have just given Green Bay the opportunity to get rid of Eddie Lacy, Aaron Rodgers slinging it at home is almost unstoppable, and the defense is starting to get healthy. Bradford will not be able to pick apart this defense like he did in Week 2 and this Minnesota defense just isn’t what it was to start the season.

Pick: Minnesota Vikings: 17, Green Bay Packers: 27

