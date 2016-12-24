Vikings at Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 at Lambeau Field. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

When the Minnesota Vikings met the Green Bay Packers the first time, these were two different teams. The Vikings looked like juggernauts after adding Sam Bradford and with a strong defense. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looked broken. As these two teams and rivals clash in Week 16, though, there’s a different feel in Lambeau Field overall.

For Green Bay, they’ve turned things around in a major way. They’ve been able to claw back into the playoff race and can still win the NFC North. All they’ll need is Rodgers, Ty Montgomery, and a healing defense to lead the charge.

Contrarily, the Vikings have fallen off tremendously of late. Bradford’s been horrible, they got Adrian Peterson back for only one game (he won’t play on Saturday), and their defense is both injured and less effective. Subsequently, they need to turn things around to topple their hated rivals.

You can catch this game on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Fans out of market for the broadcast, though, can catch it streaming online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. You can catch the stream online or through the app using a paid subscription to either service.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, WI

Stadium: Lambeau Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

There’s nothing the Vikings would love more than to spoil the Packers’ postseason hopes. But then again, there’s not much Minnesota would want to do that they’ve been putting on the field. Thus, we’ll have to see how this rivalry matchup plays out.

