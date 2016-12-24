Vikings at Packers live stream: How to watch online

The Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NFC North rivalry game online.

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season is upon us. One of the most important games of the 1:00 p.m. ET hour has to be between the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) and the Green Bay Packers (8-6). FOX will have the telecast of the early afternoon kickoff from Lambeau Field. FOX Sports Go has the live stream.

Minnesota has to win this game to have any realistic shot of making the NFC Playoffs. The Vikings cannot win the NFC North this season, as the Detroit Lions can finish no worse than 9-7 and have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings via the season sweep. Minnesota has to get in as the No. 6 seed if it’s going to make the 2016 NFC Playoffs.

Green Bay will win the NFC North if they win out. Of course, the Packers have to win at home against the Vikings and on the road in Week 17 against the Lions to win the NFC North at 10-6. With the Packers being on fire of late, this path to the NFC Playoffs doesn’t seem all that farfetched.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Packers will be laying 6.5 points at home to the visiting Vikings. The associated moneylines for this game at Green Bay -320 and Minnesota +260. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 43 points.

While the Vikings and Packers are closer than people realize, having this game in Lambeau Field makes Green Bay favorites. Look for the Packers to take care of business and beat the Vikings to improve to 9-6 with a shot at winning the NFC North in Week 16 in Detroit.

