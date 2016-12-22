Victor Cruz Returns to Philly as the Giants look to Clinch a Playoff Spot

Thursday night, Victor Cruz will return to Philadelphia for the first time since his severe knee injury that costed him most of 2014; and all of 2015.

Victor Cruz Injury

As the Giants look to lock up a playoff appearance for the first time since the 2011 season on Thursday night, veteran receiver Victor Cruz will be returning to the field that almost ended his career over two years ago.

In October 2014, Cruz tore his patella tendon attempting a touchdown catch in the end zone on fourth and goal. The resulting surgery sidelined him for the rest of 2014. Coming into training camp this season, there was speculation if he could be half of the player he was prior to the injury. For a player like Cruz, who relies on quick cuts and bursts of speed, any knee injury could be detrimental to his production.

Now, an emotional Cruz looks to get his Giants team back into the postseason on the field that halted his once stellar career.

A New Cruz

But this is a different Victor Cruz now.

The 2016 version of Cruz has not had the production Giants fans are used to. His catches and yardage have dramatically dropped. He has only one touchdown catch all season. Rookie Sterling Shepard has replaced him as the main slot receiver forcing Cruz to play on the outside; which is a position he is not accustomed to playing. Fourteen games in and Cruz hasn’t shown the explosive quickness needed to be a productive slot receiver. Instead, he has been relied on heavily on drag and fly routes down the sideline that often require little footwork.

However, Cruz still has value to the team. Other than Eli Manning, Cruz is the only offensive player on the roster who was a part of the Giants’ 2011 Super Bowl run. His postseason experience should make him a factor and a mentor going forward for the offense. Along with his experience, Cruz has an ability to make clutch plays down the stretch. Even with his struggles and almost irrelevancy in 2016, he has made plays that have set up touchdowns and even wins.

Cruz Control

In Week 2, against the New Orleans Saints, Manning found Cruz on a third and eight down the sideline for a thirty-five yard catch that set up the game winning field goal.

The next week, Manning hit Cruz over the middle on third and fourteen that kept a two minute drive alive against the Redskins. The drive ultimately ended with a Manning interception, but the point is that Cruz was the one who converted and moved the Giants closer towards field goal range.

Against the Eagles in Week 9, Cruz reeled in a 46-yard catch inside the ten yard-line that setup an Odell Beckham touchdown. In Week 11 against Chicago, Manning scrambled to find Cruz down the field for a huge gain that kick started a third quarter run that gave the Giants a lead they would never surrender.

No, this season hasn’t been the explosive Victor Cruz we are used to seeing, but he can still make the big play. Expect Manning to look his way more Thursday night and hopefully into the playoffs.

