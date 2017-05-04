Victim’s mom denied access to Aaron Hernandez’s remains

BOSTON (AP) Lawyers for the mother of a man Aaron Hernandez was convicted of killing won’t be allowed access to his brain, blood and urine samples in support of her wrongful death suit against the former NFL star’s estate.

Attorneys for Ursula Ward – the mother of Odin Lloyd – had asked a judge to order the preservation of the tissue and fluid samples gathered by the autopsy for their own experts to examine.

The Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/2pKVkCz ) reports a judge denied the request this week, saying Ward’s lawyers did not adequately explain why Hernandez’s physical condition when he died was relevant to the issues raised in Ward’s lawsuit.

Hernandez killed himself in prison on April 19. He was serving a life sentence for killing Lloyd in June 2013.

