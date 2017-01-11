Vance Joseph reportedly to become Denver Broncos head coach

The Denver Broncos have found their new head coach, and it’s reportedly long-time NFL defensive backs coach Vance Joseph…

The Denver Broncos have hired the 16th head coach in team history, as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator and long-time NFL defensive backs coach Vance Joseph has reportedly won the job…

The #Broncos are expected to name Vance Joseph as their head coach by the end of the day, sources say. Was happening when he walked back in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2017

The Broncos and Joseph were meeting late into the night on Tuesday night in Denver, presumably to talk about hammering out a contract. Joseph scheduled other head coaching interviews later in the week, but perhaps that was only a strategy to press the Broncos into action.

It clearly worked.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported by Mike Klis that the Broncos were expected to make Joseph an offer before he left Denver:

I am expecting John Elway to make Vance Joseph an offer this morning. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 11, 2017

Sources: #Dolphins DC Vance Joseph is back in the #Broncos building. He hasn’t left town. And now may not. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2017

#Broncos talking directly wi Joseph with expectation offer will be made to prevent him from leaving acc to multiple sources. @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 11, 2017

#Broncos attempting to close deal w Vance Joseph this morning. Interview and dinner went well, pushing this into final stage. @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 11, 2017

ICYMI: #Broncos, Joseph ironing out details. Sides made enough progress for Joseph to change travel plans: https://t.co/7mWtOdFzzC — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 11, 2017

John Elway is nothing if not dramatic.

This isn’t the hire everyone in Denver Broncos country was on board with. Joseph was the leading candidate all along, reportedly, but many held out hope that Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan would be the one who ended up getting the job.

Shanahan, only 37 years of age, is one of the brightest young minds in the NFL today, but the Broncos feel like Joseph is the right guy for the job, and they are betting a lot on him. The next steps for Joseph will be to hire a top flight offensive staff and hopefully retain defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

When the Broncos first interviewed Vance Joseph in 2015, they ended up trying to hire him as the defensive coordinator with Gary Kubiak being named head coach. Joseph was only allowed to interview with Denver due to the fact that he was being considered for the head coaching position, but the Broncos felt like Kubiak was the best man for the job at the time.

They came away from that interview very impressed with Joseph, who is considered one of the best young leaders in the NFL, a person who will get the best out of his players and coaches. Congratulations to Joseph. Bring home the Lombardi — we miss it already.

This article originally appeared on