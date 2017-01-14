Vance Joseph makes critical hire in Jeff Davidson for O-Line

Vance Joseph continues to assemble an excellent staff with the Denver Broncos, hiring long-time offensive coach Jeff Davidson…

One of the most important moves Vance Joseph had to make after hiring offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was figuring out who would be coaching the Denver Broncos’ offensive line. That man is apparently going to be Jeff Davidson, a former Broncos offensive lineman as a player and one of the most highly respected coaches in the league.

Vance Joseph continues to assemble All Star staff. Agent source says highly respected Jeff Davidson is expected to be O-line coach. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 14, 2017

Davidson spent his first two years as a coach in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints before he was hired as tight ends coach in New England in 1997. He was with the Patriots until 2004 when he followed New England assistant Romeo Crennel to the Cleveland Browns, where he was the offensive line coach and assistant head coach/offensive coordinator.

In 2007, Davidson joined John Fox’s staff with the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator, a role he held from 07-2010. From 2011-2015, Davidson worked with the Minnesota Vikings as an offensive line coach, and he spent the 2016 season working with old friend Mike McCoy, whom he worked with in Carolina from 2007-08.

In Davidson, the Broncos have a well-respected coach who has won three Super Bowls, all with the Patriots in the early 2000s. Not every offensive line has performed at an exceptional level under Davidson, but he’s known for coaching a power running game. The Broncos obviously need to be more physical up front, and more effective on the whole.

It was apparent as of last season that the Broncos’ scheme either wasn’t befitting of the players, or vice versa. A change in offensive scheme — one that fits the personnel Denver has — could be a huge asset to this team.

Davidson, 49, has a wealth of NFL experience and will be an excellent mentor for an offensive line full of young players. He’s been part of some incredible teams in his time in the NFL, including the three Championship teams and Adrian Peterson’s mind-boggling 2012 season, when he rushed for over 2,000 yards and won NFL MVP over Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

This is an exciting move for the Broncos.

