USC CB Adoree’ Jackson entering 2017 NFL Draft

Adoree’ Jackson, a junior corner for USC, has decided to bypass his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jackson announced on Twitter that he will be declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adoree’ Jackson is known as one of the most exciting players to watch in college football, having the versatility to play the corner, wide receiver, and returner positions well, but mainly plays CB and won the 2016 Jim Thorpe award as the nation’s best corner.

Jackson also dabbles a bit in the long jump, which he was able to go to the U.S. Olympic Trials for. The explosive CB has scored five touchdowns, two punt returns and two kick returns, and also caught a touchdown as a receiver. Jackson collected 1,209 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, and returning) in his junior season in 2016.

Forever A Trojan. Thank You and Love you pic.twitter.com/GYwgvfxv8l — Adoree’ Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 16, 2017

Jackson is a little raw, and has issues defending receptions over the top on him. But,he has really good ball skills overall, catching two balls as a receiver, and five interceptions as a corner. Not to mention that Jackson is exceptionally fast, and is a great athlete. He’s best known for shutting down Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley.

Jackson will get a lot of attention through the draft process, and whoever picks him will get a shutdown CB and explosive returner in the NFL. He’s not too different from Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers in his athleticism and versatility. Both are great returners, and play on offense occasionally, and generate a lot of attention in their play on defense.

Jackson finished his final season at USC with 55 tackles, 11 pass defenses, five interceptions, and five total touchdowns scored. Jackson is expected to go in the first or second round in the 2017 NFL Draft, but could rise or fall depending on the months to come.

This article originally appeared on