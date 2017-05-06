Usain Bolt laughs off John Ross challenge: ‘Zero’ chance at beating him in 40 yard dash

Usain Bolt laughed off John Ross' challenge for a 40-yard dash and said the new Cincinatti Bengals wide receiver has “zero chance” of beating him, he tells The Undefeated's Jesse Washington.

Ross broke the NFL combine record in March when he ran a 4.22 in the 40-yard dash.

Here is how the exchange with Bolt went:



Washington: How much of a chance do you think Ross would have against you in a 40? Bolt: Zero. Absolsutely none. I think over the years people always aim to the top. Always…I've learned something through the ranks.It's a ladder but no one wants to climb the ladder. Everybody just wants to take it to the top of the ladder. They always want to beat me but no, no chance.

Yo @WatchJRoss, I just asked @usainbolt about your 40-yard challenge. Here's the 🐐message to all y'all chasing his crown: pic.twitter.com/r6uTx5eFoB — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) May 6, 2017

Ross' mark was recently unoffically topped by Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman, who reportedly clocked 4.12 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Tennessee's football facilities. Coleman is the NCAA indoor champion at 60 and 200 meters.

Ross also has a sprinting background from his days at Long Beach (Calif.) Jordan High School, where he ran 10.66 for the 100 meters and 21.56 for the 200 meters as a senior. Those times are no where near elite track and field status.

– Chris Chavez

This article originally appeared on