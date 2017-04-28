US Nordic ski coach Dave Jarrett retires

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) U.S. Nordic ski coach Dave Jarrett is retiring.

The two-time Olympian announced Friday he is leaving the team to open a sports training center in his hometown of Heber City.

Jarrett began competing for the U.S. ski team in 1992 and retired in 1998 after two Olympics and three World Championships. He was named national team coach in 2008.

The Americans won their first-ever Nordic combined medals under Jarrett at the 2010 Vancouver Games, where the U.S. won four medals.

Jarrett was named USSA International Jumping/Nordic Combined coach of the year four times and USSA International Overall coach of the year in 2010.