Updated NFL playoff picture, Week 16

With only Monday Night Football remaining, here is a look at the updated NFL playoff picture in both the AFC and NFC in Week 16.

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season did not disappoint. With only Monday Night Football between the Detroit Lions (9-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (12-2) remaining, let’s take a look at the NFL playoff pictures in both the AFC and the NFC. These are the 12 teams that would be in the 2016 NFL Playoffs if the season ended today.

AFC Playoffs

z-New England Patriots (13-2) x-Oakland Raiders (12-3) y-Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) y-Houston Texans (9-6) x-Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) w-Miami Dolphins (10-5)

w-clinched wild card berth

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

z-clinched first-round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

New England (13-2) has won the AFC East for the eighth straight season. The Patriots have clinched a first-round bye would be the No. 1 seed in the season ended today. Miami (10-5) has clinched an AFC wild card spot. Eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC East are the Buffalo Bills (7-8) and the New York Jets (4-11).

Oakland (12-3) leads Kansas City (11-4) by a game in the AFC West standings. The Raiders would be the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs if the season ended today. Both the Raiders and Chiefs have clinched AFC playoff berths. Eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC West are the Denver Broncos (8-7) and the San Diego Chargers (5-10).

Pittsburgh (10-5) has won the AFC North and will be the No. 3 seed in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. Eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC North are the Baltimore Ravens (8-7), the Cincinnati Bengals (5-9-1), and the Cleveland Browns (1-14).

Houston (9-6) has won the AFC South for the second straight season. The Texans will be the No. 4 seed in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. Eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC South are the Tennessee Titans (8-7), the Indianapolis Colts (7-8), and the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12).

Entering Week 17, the two teams that would be the AFC Wild Card teams would be the Chiefs (11-4) and the Dolphins (10-5). Kansas City has the best record of a non-division leader in the AFC and would be the No. 5 seed. Miami has the second best record of a non-division leader in the AFC and would be the No. 6. seed.

NFC Playoffs

*-Dallas Cowboys (12-2)* y-Atlanta Falcons (10-5) Detroit Lions (9-5)* y-Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) w-New York Giants (10-5) Green Bay Packers (9-6)

w-clinched wild card berth

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

z-clinched first-round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

Dallas (12-2) has already won the NFC East and has home-field advantage in the 2016 NFC Playoffs. New York (10-5) has clinched an NFC Wild Card berth. The Washington Redskins (8-6-1) are still alive in the NFC Wild Card race. Eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC East are the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9).

Atlanta (10-5) has clinched the NFC South and would be the No. 2 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs if the season ended today. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) are still alive in the NFC Wild Card race. Eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC South are the New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (6-9).

Detroit (9-5) lead Green Bay (9-6) by half a game in the NFC North standings heading into Monday Night Football against Dallas. The Lions would stay in first place in the NFC North with a win, but would fall to the No. 6 seed with a loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. Eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC North are the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Chicago Bears (3-12).

Seattle (9-5-1) has clinched the NFC West and would be the No. 4 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs if the season ended today. The Seahawks can improve to the No. 3 seed with a Lions loss to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC West are the Arizona Cardinals (6-8-1), the Los Angeles Rams (4-11), and the San Francisco 49ers (2-13).

Heading into Monday Night Football in Week 16, the two NFC Wild Card teams would be the Giants (10-5) and the Packers (9-6). The Giants have the best record of a non-division leader in the NFC. New York would be the No. 5 seed. The Packers have the second best record of a non-division leader in the NFC. Green Bay would be the No. 6 seed.

This article originally appeared on