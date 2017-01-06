University of North Carolina running back Elijah Hood declares for NFL Draft

Just two weeks after stating he will be returning for his senior season, University of North Carolina running back Elijah Hood has declared for the NFL Draft in April.

The 6-foot, 220-pound rusher has been back and forth on his decision, but it appears he has arrived on a settlement. Hood will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, which begins April 27 of this year.

The former Hall Trophy winner ends his collegiate career with nearly 2,800 yards from scrimmage to go along with 29 total touchdowns. Hood has an extremely valuable two years of heavy experience as a rusher. Since the start of the 2015 NCAA season, Hood has 401 total touches. He turned those 200 touches per season into 2,534 total yards.

Elijah Hood is an interesting prospect for the 2017 NFL Draft for two reasons — his decorations as an athlete, and his professional grade size for a running back.

To start, Hood is a former USA Today High School All-American. He was one of the most impressive prospects in his class, and he was actually committed to attending the University of Notre Dame before deciding on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Since then, Elijah Hood has earned honors as a one-time first team All-ACC player. This was in regards to his tremendous 17 touchdown season in 2015.

Hood’s size is comparable to that of Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Le’Veon Bell, and Arizona Cardinals’ running back David Johnson. the now former Tar Heel has the tools to be a successful NFL runner. It will all depend on who lands him in this years NFL Draft.

