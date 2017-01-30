Cowherd: Understanding the shocking hire of John Lynch as 49ers GM

The San Francisco 49ers surprised just about everyone Sunday night with the hiring of John Lynch as their new general manager. Lynch has been a game analyst at Fox Sports for the past eight years, played 15 seasons in the NFL, won a Super Bowl, and in all likelihood headed to the Hall of Fame.

He’s also never worked in an NFL front office before.

“I think we would all agree that this is a shocking move,” Cowherd said. “There is a big gap between bold and bizarre.”

Consider the following:

– Jim Harbaugh getting fired by the San Francisco 49ers.

– Lane Kiffin being hired by the Raiders at like 31-years-old.

– Lovie Smith being fired after a year in Tampa.

– Brock OSweiler signing with the Texans for $72-million – and they’d never met him, was a shocking move

– Chip Kelly fired by the 49ers after one year

– Paul DePodesta – a baseball guys – getting hired by the Browns to run their front office

– Ryan Fitzpatrick, with Buffalo, after one good game, getting a $60-million contract.



“You don’t see the Steelers there, don’t see the Packers there, don’t see the Patriots,” Cowherd said. “Smart organizations make bold moves. Dysfunctional organizations make bizarre moves.”

So is Lynch a bizarre or bold move?

“Giving a guy a six-year GM contract, who has never been a general manager, I think goes beyond bold,” Cowherd said. “I think it’s bizarre.”

Regardless, Lynch has a long way to go if he hopes to get the 49ers back to the Harbaugh-led team reached the Super Bowl in 2012. The team is an abysmal 7-25 since the acrimonious split.