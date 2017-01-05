Tyrod Taylor To Have Surgery

The former Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor will undergo surgery to fix a core muscle issue.

Tyrod Taylor, the former Hokies’ quarterback confirmed via social media that he will undergo surgery. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed Taylor’s report.

#Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is having surgery today to fix a core muscle issue, as he first reported on Snapchat. It’s a 6 week recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2017

The Bills sent out a statement saying that Taylor elected to have surgery.

Taylor’s recovery time as Rapoport stated will be six weeks but depending on how the surgery goes and the therapy after, it could be eight weeks at max. Either way that has Taylor back in time for the Bills’ for preseason action.

Here is the full statement from the Bills front office.

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor had a consultation visit yesterday with Dr. William Meyers and elected to have surgery this morning. The Bills were informed late yesterday of this morning’s procedure.

Taylor started the first 15 games of the season. In what the team termed a “business decision,” the Bills deactivated Taylor for the season finale.

The “business decision” the Bills made to bench Taylor could have been for his productivity long-term for the organization and for Taylor when he decides to leave the game of football. However, the day after being benched, Taylor went public to question his future with the Bills.

“Did I believe that was fair? No, I didn’t,” Taylor said, adding that he is hoping to get a lengthier explanation from the team during exit meetings. “Once we have the conversation and it’s actually explained to me why it was done the way it was, we’ll move forward from there. But we’ll see when that happens.”

Taylor’s surgery comes at a bad time for the Bills. Taylor has a clause in his contract that guarantees him his full $27.5 million base salary in 2017 if the Bills release him “due to a professional football injury suffered while performing his services under this Contract [and] Player is unable, in the sole judgment of Club’s physicians, to perform his playing services for Club.”

Buffalo will have until March 11 to pick up Taylor’s option for the 2018-21 seasons. That option would guarantee Taylor a helping of $30.75 million. If Taylor remains with the Bills after March 12, he will earn a guaranteed $27.5 million — either way, seems like Taylor is in a win-win situation and the Bills could be in a lose-lose situation.

