Tyrod Taylor reportedly will seek opinion on whether he needs groin surgery

The Buffalo Bills had already announced that EJ Manuel would start at quarterback in Week 17, a move they hoped would avoid any risk of injury to Tyrod Taylor, who would be guaranteed $30.75 million if he couldn’t pass a physical at the beginning of the 2017 season.

But according to a report from Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, it appears as though Taylor may have already been injured.

The Bills’ quarterback might need an offseason procedure to repair a groin issue with which he has dealt for the past month, The Buffalo News learned Thursday. Taylor is due to travel to Philadelphia in the near future to get an opinion on whether he might need a sports-hernia operation, an NFL source said.

Tyrod Taylor pulled me aside in #Bills locker room to briefly say he's not looking to leave the team despite being benched for Sunday. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) December 29, 2016

Taylor, 27, finished the year with a 7-8 record, while completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,023 yards, with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 580 yards and finished with six rushing touchdowns on the season.