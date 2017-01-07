Tyrod Taylor: Buffalo Bills’ Options at Quarterback

The Buffalo Bills’ organization has been under a lot of scrutiny and the drama continues to build with the Tyrod Taylor situation alone.

Adam Schefter recently reported that the Buffalo Bills are most likely done with Tyrod Taylor and ready to move on. Although the report doesn’t come with any sources and the possibility of Buffalo picking up his option is still out there, the Bills could also see him walk this offseason.

The clock is ticking all the way to March 11, the final day that the Buffalo Bills can decide to keep Tyrod Taylor under his current contract or not. With the Bills looking for a new head coach, it is not at all surprising that they would be looking for a new signal caller as well.

However, the team has also announced that the new head coach, whoever that may be, will have a big say as to whether Tyrod Taylor stays next season or not.

With Taylor’s groin surgery complicating the issue further, the Bills may be looking for a fresh start and with that in mind, it’s interesting to wonder who could replace Taylor if the Buffalo Bills indeed decide to move on from him at the quarterback position.

If Buffalo is forced to find a replacement, they will have two routes they can take: a veteran or a rookie.

Let’s start with the free agency and possible trades, where Buffalo could land a veteran to help develop Cardale Jones.

If Buffalo gets rid of Tyrod Taylor, could we find a veteran to fill in his place?

When looking at possible trades, it’s important to remember that we will be giving up a lot for a veteran. Most likely, that will result in losing a top player or a good amount of draft picks.

Keep that in mind.

With that being said, there’s one name that has been floating around the trade rumors for quite some time now. With Dak Prescott ready to be the franchise quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo will likely be playing for another team next season.

Tony Romo

It isn’t unreasonable to think that Romo will be on the move this offseason with Dak Prescott firmly cemented into the starting role in Dallas with a Pro Bowl rookie season. Romo should want to start and there will be only a few teams in the NFL looking to upgrade at quarterback.

With Tyrod Taylor gone, Romo could fill the void nicely. He has a strong arm suitable for the winds at New Era Field and he has the most impressive resume among the potential replacements.

Romo will come only for a hefty price of a high draft pick, but there is something to be said for getting the quarterback to get you over the hump with a first or second round pick. If the Bills drafted Romo in the first or second round this year, would you take it?

The other remaining question for Tony Romo is will he want to be here? Odds are the Cowboys will respect Romo enough to let him have some say in where he would like to be moved to. Romo may not like the cold winters of the northern cities after playing in Dallas for so many years.

This seems unlikely. Romo will most likely want a team that has a successful run game and the ability to make a playoff spot. For these reasons, Buffalo should be at the top of his list.

There’s another veteran that should be considered and someone that we could snatch in free agency. It will come at a hefty price, though.

Kirk Cousins

Washington’s season ended with disappointment and to make matters worse for them, Kirk Cousins is set to hit the free agent market. Cousins is ten years younger than Romo, but is less proven and will cost more.

Another strong-armed quarterback that can be relied upon for 300 yards from the air. Cousins nearly surpassed 5,000 passing yards this season and threw for 25 touchdowns.

It is unlikely that Washington will let Cousins walk, however if they let Cousins hit the market, it would be foolish for the Bills not to at least make an offer for the Michigan State alum. Paired with Sammy Watkins and a top-wide receiver in the draft, Cousins would be a great fit in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills will have to wait and see if they even get a chance at it.

What about our options in the draft?

If the Buffalo Bills choose to dump Tyrod Taylor, would they be able to draft anyone to step in?

Chances are, if the Buffalo Bills are moving on from Tyrod Taylor, they will be better off going through the draft. Unfortunately, the talent in the draft is very light and it will most likely come from a first round draft pick — a second round if lucky.

There are a few guys that could fill the spot, but Buffalo might not even get a shot at some of the best ones.

DeShone Kizer

The Bills may also look to the draft for their next quarterback. DeShone Kizer is a first round talent who had some struggles in his final season at Notre Dame. A disappointing year culminating in a 4-8 record.

Kizer has a rocket arm and prototypical quarterback size. He is the most NFL ready of all the potential prospects in this year’s class. If Buffalo decides Taylor is not the answer, someone would need to fill in right away and Kizer could be that player.

Chad Kelly

Chad Kelly is the public relations dream scenario. The hometown kid and the nephew of the Buffalo Bills all-time great Jim Kelly. It sounds more like a movie than a realistic possibility. However, with the Bills looking for quarterback and Kelly’s injury hurting his draft stock, he could be a mid-round option for quarterback in Buffalo.

He has had some off the field issues such as tantrums at Clemson and being involved in a fight at a high school game in Buffalo, but his on the field play was impressive. If he can show maturity to the Bills, then they may take a chance on him.

He was able to throw for 421 yards and three touchdowns against the dominant Alabama defense this season. Kelly proved he can perform in the toughest games and although he may be a project due to playing in the spread offense and recovering from an injury, he could be a perfect fit for the Bills.

Other Options

If Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson falls to the 10th pick, he could be an option for Buffalo. However, he is a dual-threat like Taylor and they would be better off sticking with someone who knows the offense already.

Also, if Mitch Trubisky out of North Carolina falls to the 10th pick, he would be another good pick. Unfortunately, he might not be ready to start Week 1 because he still has some holes in his game. Like Cardale Jones, he would be a project.

The Buffalo Bills could still keep Tyrod Taylor, but the likelihood of that seems to get worse and worse each day. The Bills are starving for a playoff berth and a quarterback that can get them there.

If the next coach feels Taylor can’t get them there, it’s time to look for someone else.

What do you think the Buffalo Bills do with Tyrod Taylor? Leave your comments below!

