Tyreek Hill named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver/returner Tyreek Hill racked up another NFL honor on Thursday, being awarded for his special teams brilliance.

On Thursday, Tyreek Hill had to make more room on his mantle at home. Hell, at this rate, he might need to build an entirely new one. Hill was honored with AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, his fourth award from the league. Previously, the rookie fifth-round pick was given three AFC Player of the Week awards.

Ty Hill joins Tamarick Vanover as the only #Chiefs rookies to win a player of the month award. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 5, 2017

Nobody could have imagined that Hill would have made this impact as a rookie. When he was controversially drafted in the fifth round, many, including myself, expressed outrage because of his past. While some, again including myself, still feel conflicted rooting for him, there is no denying his impressive ability.

Hill is leading the Chiefs with 12 touchdowns. He has scored three times on returns, three times rushing and six times with a reception. He also had two returns that went for scores called back on penalty.

In a normal year, there is a real chance that Hill would be named the NFL Rookie of the Year. That won’t happen because of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott in Dallas, but he remains a superstar that Kansas City will be deploying heavily in the postseason.

