Tyreek Hill Goes Berserk Again, Breaks Off Wild 70-Yard Touchdown (Video)

Tyreek Hill may not do anything but make big plays for the Kansas City Chiefs at this point.

Tyreek Hill had some moments early in the 2016 NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but nothing too much. However, it was when the Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos for the first time that he started blossoming. The rookie out of West Alabama was a driving force for the Chiefs in the big overtime contest, breaking open one big play after another in that first matchup. As the rematch kicked off on Christmas Day in Week 16, Hill once again proved to have the Broncos’ number.

Quarterback Alex Smith came up big, along with Hill, on the first drive as Kansas City put together a quick-hitting drive. The signal-caller then called his own number in the red zone and took a read option carry into the end zone on their first drive. After another stop, though, the Chiefs got the ball back and Smith barely had to lift a finger.

Sitting on their own 30-yard line, Smith gave Hill a carry that seemed to be headed right up the middle. Seeing nothing but congestion and a short gain, though, Hill then bounced the carry outside to his left. With tight end Travis Kelce helping to clear the way with his blocking, the rookie got some daylight. And when Tyreek Hill gets daylight, just wave goodbye and save your energy. That was the case again as he bolted 70 yards for the touchdown:

It’s getting a bit ridiculous right now. Hill is running around on opposing teams like Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Chiefs in recent years has simply been a lack of playmakers. Especially with Jamaal Charles’ troubled injury history, it’s been a tough go of it in that regard for KC. Hill changes that and in a big way. He’s liable to score every single time he touches the ball and no matter where he is on the field. And the scary part is, that’s not an exaggeration in the slightest.

