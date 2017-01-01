Tyreek Hill Buries Chargers With 95-Yard Punt Return Touchdown (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill did it again, going 95 yards on a punt return to deliver the deathblow to the San Diego Chargers.

Why anyone is still kicking the ball to Kansas City Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill is unfathomable. Sure, this is his first year in the NFL. However, he’s already established himself as one of the best returners—if not the very best—in the league. No one can deny that now and testing him only hurts your team. The San Diego Chargers can attest to this after Week 17, most likely with a solemn look on their faces.

Early in the third quarter, the Chargers had hope of playing spoiler for the Chiefs as they pulled within three points on a pick-six. However, Alex Smith responded with a great drive and a Kansas City touchdown. After San Diego couldn’t get anything going, they brought out the punting unit. And for whatever reason, they put the ball in the middle of the field to Hill, who brought it in at the 5-yard line. Then he went to work.

Hill used his burst and blazing speed to weave through the initial Chargers coverage and then to simply run right through a weak ankle tackle. After dodging the latter, the rookie was able to get to the sidelines with blocking. With speed like Hill’s, though, he may not have even needed the blocking. The rookie bolted up the right sideline and no one was catching him on his 95-yard trip to the end zone:

What Hill is doing this season for the Chiefs is simply absurd. The West Alabama rookie’s 95-yarder was his 12th touchdown of the year. Even crazier, he’s averaging over 40 yards per play on those 12 scores. That’s what you call big-play ability.

Considering that the Chiefs offense and overall team has been looking for explosiveness and big-play ability for years, Hill is really an answer to their prayers. And as Hill’s touchdown put the Chiefs up by 17 points with the Oakland Raiders losing, Kansas City finally finding that guy may have won them the AFC West title.

