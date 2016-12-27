Tyler Lockett shares inspirational message after surgery to repair gruesome injury

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett went from breakout year to a broken leg in an instant Saturday, but he’s not letting a season-ending injury alter his positive outlook.

He had surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg but was intent on spreading a positive message both on social media and at the hospital following the successful procedure:

“Thank you to everybody who sent me a text or a snap, and everything. Had a successful surgery.

“No matter what, God is always good, and we’re going to use this situation in my life to make other peoples’ lives better. Stay tuned.”

Lockett’s video ended with these words on the screen:

“You can always make a difference in a person’s life, no matter what. Always let your light shine.”

Lockett, a 24-year-old second-year pro, was injured Saturday on a 28-yard reception during Seattle’s 34-31 loss to Arizona. His leg buckled underneath his tackler in gruesome fashion. Lockett’s season ended with 41 receptions for 597 yards, and he almost certainly would have topped his 664 yards from his rookie year if not for the injury.