Ty Montgomery to be a Star Green Bay Packers Running Back

Ty Montgomery came into the NFL as a receiver picked in the third round. But he’s going to leave the NFL as a highly paid running back.

Green Packers’ third-round pick Ty Montgomery has made himself some money this year. It didn’t look like he would be much of a factor as a receiver. Between Jordy Nelson, Reggie Cobb and Davante Adams, not many footballs were going his way.

Then running back Eddie Lacy played just five games in 2016 after sustaining an ankle injury. And Montgomery played very well in his stead, averaging six yards per carry. Now, he is expected to make the full-time transition to running back this coming season.

The Packers don’t seem too concerned about what happens with Lacy, who’s a free agent in March, anymore. At least one of the Packers’ offensive linemen believes Montgomery is a natural.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari told NFL insider Conor Orr, “He’s a natural runner. People take the idea of being a wide receiver a little too literal. He was a big wide receiver, almost 230 [pounds]. He’s solid. So when we saw him running, able to break tackles, he looked natural.

“He’s just an athlete. You put him in a spot and he’ll mold to that.”

When I first found out he measured in at 5’11”, 225 pounds at the combine, I thought, “This is what’s wrong with the running back position. All the great athletes that should be playing the running back position are playing receiver this days.”

Now, being a running back fan, I can say, “Score one for the running backs.” Montgomery can obviously catch the ball and has the size for short yardage and pass protection. As runner, he has great vision, he’s elusive and he can break tackles.

He’s a bell-cow that will help the Packers offense that much more.

I can’t wait to see him featured!

