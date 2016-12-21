Ty Montgomery gives Green Bay Packers spark of life on the ground

Ty Montgomery has breathed life into the Green Bay Packers’ ground game.

Montgomery rushed 16 times for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Green Bay’s thrilling 30-27 victory over the Chicago Bears.

When the Packers’ don’t have to rely on Aaron Rodgers to throw touchdown passes, and can still win ball games, they are a true threat to anyone.

No. 88 gives the Packers another identity on the offensive side of the ball. Taking pressure off of Rodgers, and keeping the defense on their toes at all times is what Montgomery is capable of doing.

This was Montgomery’s first real opportunity at showing he can be a threat to run the ball. The former wide receiver, finally rushed for over 10 times in a game for the first time in his NFL career. His previous high was nine.

I know it may not seem as a shock to some fans, but Montgomery had the Packers’ best rushing game since 2005. Since 2005, well who was that? Samkon Gado, No. 35 of the Pack, rushed for 171 yards on 29 attempts in his rookie season against the Detroit Lions. The Packers won that game in OT (16-13).

In Montgomery’s game on Sunday against the Bears, 156 of his 171 yards were rushing yards that came after contact. Montgomery was built to be a tackle-breaking type running back at 6-foot, and 216 pounds. He isn’t the size of Cheeseburger Eddie, but he has the ability to do more damage out the backfield, and can make defenders miss in the open-field.

No. 88 has also shown a lot of presence as a wideout. Montgomery has had two games this season where he had 10 receptions. Versus the Dallas Cowboys, first in the NFC East, he had 10 receptions for 98 yards. In the first meeting against the Bears in Week 7, he had 10 receptions for 66 yards, and nine carries for 60 yards. The guy is a threat both through the air and on the ground.

Montgomery gives Aaron Rodgers’ a chance to “R-E-L-A-X” while battling a calf injury, and the Packers can now rely on a run game, while excelling in the passing game.

This article originally appeared on