Two Philadelphia Eagles are added to NFL Pro Bowl roster

It’s just been announced that Jason Kelce and Darren Sproles will make the NFL Pro Bowl as alternates.

Is there any all-star game played in any other sport that receives less fanfare than the NFL Pro Bowl? The league has done all that it can to generate interest in the game

, but so far, it just hasn’t worked. Some of the players don’t even seem engaged.

There’s another side to all of this though.The major reason for the lack of enthusiasm, at least from a fan’s standpoint, is the lack of effort shown by the players who are in the game. The players, understandably, are aware of the possibility of injury, and don’t want to risk their careers in a game that truly doesn’t matter. There’s no blitzing ,minimal defensive effort and, to tell the truth, the game really doesn’t resemble real football.

There are some really cool aspects of the game though. Fans are allowed to vote. Individual recognition is given to guys who have had great years, and it’s just really cool to see guys that you’ve cheered for be honored as some of the league’s best.

With that being said, Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles and center Jason Kelce have been added to the NFL Pro Bowl roster. Sproles replaces Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, and Kelce fills in for Falcons center Alex Mack. Both members of the Falcons, along with their other teammates who were voted in, are excused from the game because, if you haven’t heard, they’ll be playing in a much more important game a week later.

Congratulations to Sproles and Kelce. It’s truly hard to figure these things out sometimes. As much as we criticize Kelce, he’s once again viewed as being among the best the NFL has to offer. For Sproles, it’s another appearance in the NFL’s all-star game (a game he probably hasn’t played in enough).

This article originally appeared on