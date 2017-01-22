Twitter reacts to Atlanta Falcons going to Super Bowl 51

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 to go to Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Here is how Twitter is handling the Falcons winning the NFC.

For the first time since the 1998 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl bound. Atlanta defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the final game in the history of the Georgia Dome. The Falcons will await the winner of the AFC Championship between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.

Atlanta will represent the NFC in Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Falcons made it to the Super Bowl by getting the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs to achieve a first-round bye. Atlanta would defeat the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 in the NFC Divisional Round and Green Bay 44-21 on Sunday in the NFC Championship.

The Falcons were led by a historically dominant offense and an improving, but quick defense. In only his second season as a head coach, Dan Quinn has brought his NFC South franchise one win away from its first Super Bowl Championship in franchise history.

Since Atlanta has not played in a championship game in quite some time, let’s check out to see how Twitter is handling the Falcons’ second-ever trip to the Super Bowl.

Wardboys in Back to back Superbowls! Two young Antioch boys. Who woulda thunk it? @MVPWard Congrats to @AtlantaFalcons — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) January 22, 2017

What a way to close the @GeorgiaDome! Congrats to our friends the @AtlantaFalcons! NFC Champs and #SuperBowl bound! #RiseUp #InBrotherhood 🏈 — ChickfilA Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) January 22, 2017

The @AtlantaFalcons become the first NFL team to close its stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl. Georgia Dome goes out in style. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 22, 2017

What happiness looks like in Atlanta right now! @AtlantaFalcons! Houston here we come! pic.twitter.com/q8qw88PXg2 — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 22, 2017

Congrats to @M_Ryan02, @juliojones_11 and the rest of the NFC Champion @AtlantaFalcons! U guys have made all of the ATL very proud! #Bravo — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2017

Foot In Ass Disease is Incurable!!!!Rise Up!!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 22, 2017

atlanta falcons fans right now pic.twitter.com/JFNAoM5kQx — 🗡 (@6PAPl) January 22, 2017

Shout out to Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, and Jeezy for giving our Dome even MORE juice for the second half! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/srVHOKmMUu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2017

Atlanta Falcons bandwagon be like pic.twitter.com/2MoulYsCN2 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 22, 2017

APD received a call at the Georgia Dome in reference to a noise complaint. The Atlanta Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers 44/21. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/vB4EXcXZYE — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) January 22, 2017

Overall, it looks to be a good time in the ATL. It was hard for Twitter to poke fun of the Falcons for wiping the floor with the Packers in the final game of the Georgia Dome. Atlanta took a quick lead and never looked backed.

Congratulations, Atlanta! Rise Up! Good luck in Houston in two weeks. Get ready for an all-out aerial assault, AFC. Atlanta is going to be bring it at NRG.

