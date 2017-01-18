Tundra Talk podcast: Looking ahead to Packers-Falcons in NFC Championship Game

In this week’s Tundra Talk podcast, host Joe D’Aloisio is joined by Dan Dahlke and Brad Miller, looking ahead to the Green Bay Packers’ meeting with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

From 4-6 to a win away from the Super Bowl, has it sunk in that this team is so close from reaching another Super Bowl?



That and more is discussed in this week’s Tundra Talk podcast. The team look ahead to the NFC Championship, but first recap the special afternoon in Dallas. What did we learn from the game, and which factors are important to note entering Atlanta?

Here’s what to expect in this week’s podcast:

Looking ahead to Atlanta: What will be different this time around? How does the defense stop Matt Ryan and the prolific Falcons’ offense. What is the key for the Packers offense?

NFC Championship predictions: Will the Packers return to the Super Bowl?

The Packers quick start: Green Bay jumped to a 21-3 lead because of Aaron Rodgers and the efficient offense. What would you attribute the quick lead too?

Defensive concerns: The defense was exposed again, Dez Bryant had himself a game.. What needs to improve in the secondary?

Micah Hyde: Makes a huge INT and has improved immensely since the start of the year. Four INTs in the last six weeks. How important is Hyde to the overall defensive success?

Money Mason: Crosby comes up clutch and nails a 56 yard field goal then a game winning 51 yard field goal, where would this rank all time for Crosby?

Important to note this week is the health of a few Packers. Jordy Nelson is unlikely to play again this week, but how healthy are Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari and Morgan Burnett? Time will tell.

Will the Packers return to the Super Bowl for the first time in over half a decade? That and more is discussed in this week’s show.

