Tundra Talk podcast: Looking ahead to Packers’ divisional round meeting with Cowboys

In this week’s Tundra Talk podcast, host Joe D’Aloisio is joined by Ralph Mancini and Joe Olkives to preview the Green Bay Packers’ divisional round meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.

Seven wins on the bounce, the Packers head south to take on the conference’s top-seeded Cowboys. Will Green Bay advance to the title game for a second time in three years? There’s plenty to discuss in this week’s Tundra Talk podcast.

Here’s what you can expect in this week’s podcast:

Looking ahead to Dallas: How can the Packers stop Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott? What are the keys to the game, and who will win?

Jordy Nelson injury: Will he play, and if not, how will it impact the Packers?

Packers slow start vs. Giants: Completely out-gained and out played in the first 25 minutes of play, but only down 6-0. What did the Giants do well, what was wrong with the Packers?

The fourth-and-1: Packers get stuffed and the Giants score two plays later to make it a 14-13 game. Was McCarthy’s decision a smart one?

Aaron Rodgers: With another MVP like performance, what was different in the first half compared to the second?

Randall Cobb’s return: After missing two games with an ankle injury, Cobb returned to catch three touchdowns vs. the Giants. What should we make of his performance?

LaDarius Gunter locking up Odell Beckham: How the young cornerback played, and what could be his role Sunday vs. Dallas?

Green Bay was well beaten when these two teams met at Lambeau in October, but a lot is different from that afternoon. The play of Aaron Rodgers is the significant difference.

Much of the talk this week is on Dez Bryant’s non-catch two years ago, but there’s plenty of more intriguing storylines to discuss looking ahead to Sunday’s meeting, arguably the most anticipated game of the divisional round.

Can the Pack make it eight on the bounce?

That and more is discussed in this week’s Tundra Talk podcast.

