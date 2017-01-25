Tundra Talk podcast: Green Bay Packers head into the offseason

In this week’s Tundra Talk podcast, host Joe D’Aloisio is joined by Marques Eversoll, host of 107.5 The Fan in Green Bay, to discuss the NFC Championship Game, while also looking ahead to the offseason.

The offseason has arrived early for the Green Bay Packers, whose Super Bowl dreams were crushed in Atlanta during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Poor defense and a slow start are to blame, and there’s plenty to discuss.



Green Bay’s season may be over, but the same isn’t true of the Tundra Talk podcast. In this episode, the team dive into the NFC title game while also looking ahead at the offseason. Next week Ralph Mancini and Dan Dahlke will be on the show to talk everything Senior Bowl.

Here’s what to expect in this week’s podcast:

Did Aaron Rodgers take a jab at Ted Thompson? Rodgers’ “all-in” comments postgame makes you wonder whether he’s frustrated with the Packers’ team-building philosophy.

Dom Capers’ future: After another defensive embarrassment in the playoffs, is Capers’ time up in Green Bay?

Recapping the season: Despite falling short of a Super Bowl, was the season a success?

NFC Championship Game: Why did the Packers struggle scoring points, what went wrong other than the missed opportunities?

Jordy Nelson’s toughness: It was an incredible effort by Nelson to play with broken ribs, and he was a rare bright spot for the Packers.

Defensive woes: Were you surprised with the lack of effort or was this something you expected?

It’s going to be a busy offseason in Green Bay. First comes any decisions on the coaching staff, before attempting to re-sign their own guys. Jared Cook, T.J. Lang, Eddie Lacy, Micah Hyde and Nick Perry are all free agents to watch.

There’s plenty to discuss in this week’s edition of the Tundra Talk podcast.

