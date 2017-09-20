Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

TORONTO (AP) Alex Gordon broke Major League Baseball’s season home run record with 12 days to spare when the Kansas City Royals outfielder hit the 5,694th long ball of 2017.

Gordon’s shot off Toronto reliever Ryan Tepera topped a mark set in 2000 at the height of the Steroids Era.

It was the 17th home run of the night in the major leagues and came just after Detroit’s Alex Presley tied the record when he connected at home against Oakland’s Daniel Gossett.

PRO FOOTBALL

MIAMI (AP) – Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons was suspended indefinitely by the team after he went AWOL on the eve of Miami’s season opener.

Miami then acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from New Orleans for a fifth-round draft pick in 2018. Anthony, who has been nursing a sprained ankle, fell out of favor with the Saints after they took him with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Timmons wanted to rejoin the Dolphins this week, but coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of the 11th-year veteran, which occurred Saturday in Los Angeles the day before Miami’s game at the Chargers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Greg Olsen will miss a minimum of eight games after the Carolina Panthers placed the three-time Pro Bowl tight end on injured reserve with a broken right foot.

The earliest Olsen is eligible to return is Nov. 26 when the Panthers visit the New York Jets. Olsen was injured in Carolina’s 9-3 win over Buffalo on Sunday and had surgery the following day.

The injury ends Olsen’s streak of 160 consecutive games played. It’s the second-longest active streak among tight ends behind Dallas’ Jason Witten (221).

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his broken right hand.

Coleman broke his hand for the second time in a year on Sunday in a loss at Baltimore. The injury came almost exactly a year to the day from when he broke his hand during practice as a rookie.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft can return to practice in six weeks and would be eligible to play in a game after eight weeks. The NFL allows teams to designate two players to return from IR. That designation doesn’t have to be made until that player can practice.

PRO BASKETBALL

CHICAGO (AP) – Doug Collins has returned to the Chicago Bulls. Just not on the sideline this time around.

The rebuilding Bulls hired Collins to serve senior adviser of basketball operations, providing ”an expert resource” for the front office and coaching staff. Collins will report directly to executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson. General manager Gar Forman and coach Fred Hoiberg remain in their jobs.

A four-time All-Star for the Philadelphia 76ers, Collins coached Chicago from 1986-89. He was fired after losing to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals and replaced by Phil Jackson.

HOCKEY

Brian Boyle hopes to play hockey again soon after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone-marrow cancer that the New Jersey Devils’ team doctor said can largely be treated with medication.

The 32-year-old forward was diagnosed with CML after bloodwork at the start of training camp showed irregularities from last season. Boyle said based on what team doctor Michael Farber and others have told him, he expects to live his life under normal conditions.

That includes getting on the ice with his new team after signing a $5.5 million, two-year contract in the offseason. Boyle said on a conference call that he feels as close to normal as possible, and Farber expects treatment to begin as soon as some further tests come back.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Blues forward Zach Sanford will undergo surgery and miss 5-6 months of action after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp. St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong also said defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has a broken left ankle and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

SOCCER

CINCINNATI (AP) – Alex Morgan scored twice and the U.S. women’s national team concluded a two-game series against New Zealand with a 5-0 victory at Nippert Stadium.

The Americans improved to 9-3-0 this year. There are four games left on the team’s 2017 schedule.

The U.S. defeated the Ferns 3-1 in the first game last Friday night in Commerce City, Colorado.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – The New England Revolution fired coach Jay Heaps, who had been with the team as a player or coach for 15 seasons. Assistant coach Tom Soehn will take over for the rest of the season.

NEW YORK (AP) – The North American Soccer League sued the United States Soccer Federation, saying it has illegally protected the monopoly position of its business partner: Major League Soccer.

The lawsuit was filed in Brooklyn federal court. It asks a judge to conclude that the U.S. Soccer Federation violates antitrust laws and to grant it unspecified relief.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Chase Elliott suffered a setback to his championship hopes when NASCAR penalized his Hendrick Motorsports team for a modification to his Chevrolet in the opening round of the playoffs.

The aerodynamic modification was found in post-race inspection following Elliott’s second-place finish Sunday at Chicagoland. The finish is now considered ”encumbered” by NASCAR and Elliott does not keep a playoff point he earned with a stage victory at Chicagoland.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson was fined $25,000 and suspended one race, and car chief Joshua Kirk also was suspended one race. The team was docked 15 driver points and 15 owner points.

The loss in driver points dropped Elliott from sixth place to eighth place in the postseason standings. There are two races remaining in the opening round of the playoffs.

Hendrick Motorsports said it won’t appeal the penalty and Kenny Francis will step in for Gustafson this weekend at New Hampshire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kasey Kahne will stay in NASCAR next season and drive for Leavine Family Racing in the No. 95 Chevrolet Camaro. He will replace Michael McDowell, who has driven that car since 2014.

WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) – Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray was voted the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – WNBA coach of the year Curt Miller received a contract extension from the Connecticut Sun. Miller, who also serves as the team’s general manager, was heading into the last year of a three-year deal. The new contract keeps him with Connecticut through the 2021 season.