Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said that racial taunts that prompted immediate condemnation around baseball and Boston have no place in today’s game but speak to larger racial issues in the United States.

”I thought we’d moved past this a long time ago,” said Jones, who said he heard fans call him the N-word on Monday night and had a bag of peanuts thrown in his direction.

”With what’s going on in the real world, things like this, people are outraged and are speaking up at an alarming rate,” he said.

Jones received a personal apology from Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy on behalf of the club. When he stepped up for his first at-bat during Tuesday night’s game, he was also given an extended applause from the Fenway crowd, with Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale stepping off the mound to allow the applause to continue.

Before the game, the All-Star said he felt ”it was just the right time” to speak out.

MIAMI (AP) – Jeb Bush says he is optimistic he can close a deal to buy the Miami Marlins despite stiff competition, and partner Derek Jeter would take charge of baseball operations.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says two groups remain in the mix. The second bid is led by Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

Bush spoke publicly for the first time about his efforts to purchase the team from Jeffrey Loria.

”Given the interest we have inside Miami and among people that are potential partners, I’m really excited about it,” Bush said. ”It’s a sport that has huge potential in Miami. I’m excited about the community aspects of this.”

The former Florida governor, who lives in Miami, made his comments during a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

Romney has yet to speak publicly about the bid by his group, which includes Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Devard Darling said his family can finally feel closure after the Florida Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday to compensate his parents $1.8 million for the death of his twin brother, Devaughn Darling, a Florida State football player who died during team drills.

The bill’s passage comes more than 16 years after Devaughn Darling’s death. It’s been nearly 13 years since Florida State agreed to the cash settlement, but Florida law prohibits the university from paying more than $200,000 without legislative authorization.

The House approved the bill 112-4 on April 26, and it passed the Senate by a 34-2 vote Tuesday. The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.

Devaughn Darling died on Feb. 27, 2001, after doing indoor drills during offseason training. He had the sickle-cell trait, which can make people vulnerable to illness from exertion.

His parents, Wendy Smith and Dennis Darling Sr., filed a lawsuit against Florida State in October 2002, alleging negligence by trainers. The university agreed to settle in June 2004, for $2 million.

HOCKEY

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Penguins star Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with another concussion and will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against Washington.

Coach Mike Sullivan disclosed the severity of the injury a day after Crosby left in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss after getting cross-checked in the head by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

The Penguins lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Crosby has dealt with multiple concussions during his career, including one against Washington in the 2011 Winter Classic that he needed nearly two years to fully recover from. The two-time MVP also missed the first couple weeks of this season with a concussion but returned to lead the NHL in goals as the Penguins try to win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

PRO FOOTBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have checked off one more item on a long to-do list in their effort to move to Las Vegas after buying more than 60 acres near the Las Vegas Strip where their partially tax-funded, 65,000-seat stadium is to be built.

A sale deed that became effective Monday shows a team-owned company paid $77.5 million for four parcels in an area west of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino. Projections from the public board overseeing the $1.9 billion project had put the cost of the land at $100 million.

The team did not respond to requests from The Associated Press seeking comment on the purchase. The Raiders have taken more than 40,000 refundable $100 deposits for personal seat licenses since NFL owners approved their relocation to Sin City in March.

CINCINNATI (AP) – An advocacy group is urging the Cincinnati Bengals to speak out against domestic violence after the team drafted a player who punched a woman in the face.

Women Helping Women called on the team to take a public stand against domestic violence and sexual assault. The Bengals chose Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday even though he was suspended for one year in college for punching a woman.

Women Helping Women is a regional agency that serves approximately 7,000 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault each year. Representatives of the group and the Bengals met on Monday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Declaring ”I still have more in my tank,” Jamaal Charles, the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time rushing leader, signed with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos for a chance to prove it.

”Excited to have Jamaal Charles join the Broncos,” general manager John Elway tweeted upon signing Charles to a one-year, incentive-laden deal. ”A great addition to our backfield, and we’re thrilled we won’t have to play against him!”

While it may be strange seeing him in navy and gold, Charles said he already feels right at home.

”I always wanted to play with Denver,” Charles said. ”Growing up, John Elway was my favorite player.”

Charles played in just eight games over the past two seasons after tearing his right ACL in October 2015, leading the Chiefs to cut him this winter.

Charles posted videos on Twitter of his workouts to show how primed he is for a comeback at age 30.