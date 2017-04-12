Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

SOCCER

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) German police say they are investigating ”in all directions” after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund’s team bus ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match, injuring one of the soccer team’s players.

The first-leg match against Monaco was called off shortly before kickoff Tuesday evening following the blasts near the team hotel in suburban Dortmund, which authorities assume were a targeted attack. Players and police were preparing to go ahead with the rescheduled match on Wednesday evening, with heavy security in place.

Investigators were checking the authenticity of a letter claiming responsibility that they found near the scene, and were refusing to give any details of its contents, citing the ongoing probe. Another suspicious object found at the scene turned out to be trash.

Spanish defender Marc Bartra suffered injuries in the wrist and arm and underwent an operation. Police said an officer who was accompanying the bus on a motorbike was suffering from blast trauma and shock.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Knicks favorite Charles Oakley made his first court appearance since his arrest and ejection while attending at game at Madison Square Garden.

Oakley, 53, was arraigned in criminal court in Manhattan on misdemeanor assault and other charges before being released without bail.

Prosecutors have accused Oakley of striking a security guard in the February fracas. They say two other people who intervened were pushed and received cuts.

In court, prosecutors read into the record a statement Oakley made after his arrest alleging that Knicks owner James Dolan kept him under watch for no reason.

DALLAS (AP) – Coach Rick Carlisle draped his arm around Tony Romo as the crowd roared in the final minutes of the Dallas Mavericks’ honorary game for the retiring Cowboys quarterback.

Fans desperately wanted to see the career passing leader for the storied Cowboys franchise get in for at least a few seconds in a meaningless 109-91 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and he was acting like he might actually play.

It just wasn’t going to happen because Romo wasn’t on the roster and didn’t sign a contract. He showed his football No. 9 with a white ”Dallas” across the front of the jersey just once – when he was introduced with the starters before the game.

With nothing at stake in a lost season that will be the worst for Dallas (32-49) since going 20-62 in 1997-98, the Mavericks followed through with an idea that Nowitzki and owner Mark Cuban discussed weeks ago at a party after the 19-year veteran reached 30,000 career points.

Even then, it was clear Romo wasn’t returning to the Cowboys. Ultimately, he decided not to play for another team after losing the starting job he held for 10 years to rookie Dak Prescott following a back injury in the preseason last year.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) – Miami Marlins President David Samson says talks with multiple parties interested in buying the team are in the ”fourth inning,” leaving lots of uncertainty about the future of the franchise.

Hours before the Marlins’ home opener, Samson said owner Jeffrey Loria might sell before the end of the season – or not at all.

”There’s not a guarantee that a transaction will happen,” Samson said.

He declined to identify any suitors. Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are reportedly involved separately with groups that have showed interest in buying the team. Joshua Kushner, whose older brother is an adviser to President Donald Trump, had a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins before breaking off negotiations.

”There’s definitely a lot of interest in the team,” Samson said.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Organizers protesting the Cleveland Indians’ use of the Chief Wahoo logo have asked to be involved in talks with Major League Baseball about changes to the contentious symbol.

A group asking the Indians to abolish the red-faced, smiling logo and their nickname gathered outside Progressive Field before the club’s home opener against the Chicago White Sox. Carrying signs that read ”Racism Honors No One” and ”Real People Not Mascots,” the protesters peacefully voiced their opinions as police looked on.

The movement to replace the Wahoo logo has gained momentum in recent years. The Indians have reduced its usage, but the logo, which has been part of the team’s history for more than 60 years, still appears on some of Cleveland’s game caps and jerseys.

NEW YORK (AP) – Forbes ranks the New York Yankees as baseball’s most valuable team for the 20th straight year and lists the Tampa Bay Rays with the lowest valuation.

Forbes said it estimates the Yankees are worth $3.7 billion, up 9 percent from last year. The Dodgers are next at $2.75 billion, a 10 percent increase.

Boston was third at $2.7 billion, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($2.675 billion), San Francisco ($2.65 billion) and New York Mets ($2 billion).

At the bottom were the Rays ($825 million), Oakland ($880 million), Cincinnati ($915 million) and Cleveland ($920 million).

Major League Baseball’s average team value rose 19 percent to $1.54 billion. Forbes says values increased because of new local television deals, as well as a ”surge in profitability.”