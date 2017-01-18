Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The University of Oregon suspended football strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde one month without pay after three players were hospitalized following a series of intense workouts last week.

The school announced the decision in a statement and detailed a review of the incident. It added that all future workouts have been modified and the strength and conditioning coach will now report to director of performance and sports science Andrew Murray instead of coach Willie Taggart, who apologized in the statement.

Oregon’s statement detailed that players began an off-season conditioning program last Tuesday after six weeks away from ”football-related activities” and Oderinde led those workouts.

Three days into the sessions one player complained of ”muscle-soreness and displayed other symptoms of potential exercise-related injury.” The medical staff took ”appropriate action” and two other players later complained of the same symptoms.

PRO FOOTBALL

PITTSBURGH (AP) The father in Mike Tomlin regrets the language he used to describe the New England Patriots during the postgame speech Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown opted to livestream on social media after a taut playoff victory over Kansas City.

The coach in Tomlin has just as big an issue with one of his team’s biggest stars forcing the Steelers to talk about something other than trying to find a way to finally beat Tom Brady when it counts.

A characteristically blunt Tomlin called Brown’s decision to broadcast to the world more than 17 minutes of Pittsburgh’s giddy locker room celebration – a move that caught Tomlin using a handful of profanities – ”foolish,” `’selfish” and ”inconsiderate.”

”Not only is it a violation of our policy, it’s a violation of league policy, both of which he knows,” Tomlin said.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Those closest to Tony Romo on the Cowboys aren’t ready to discuss the future of the Dallas quarterback, probably because they know the likely final answer.

After 156 games and franchise bests of 34,183 yards passing and 248 touchdowns, Romo’s career in Dallas appears to be over after he lost the job he held for 10 years to rookie sensation Dak Prescott following a preseason back injury.

The question is, what’s next?

”There’s several cards to be played,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on his radio show Tuesday. ”Don’t think for one minute if you see something written or something said about what and where Romo is going to be relative to our team that there’s any credibility to it.

”There’s only one that can make that decision, and there’s been no decision made.”

BASEBALL

TORONTO (AP) – Jose Bautista is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays after all.

The free agent slugger agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with Toronto that includes mutual options for more years, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal, said Bautista passed his physical.

The deal contains a mutual option for a second season, with a buyout. It could last three years if the outfielder plays a certain amount of games in the first two.

The 36-year-old Bautista hit 22 homers with 69 RBIs last year while batting .234 in an injury-plagued season for Toronto.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has been pardoned by President Barack Obama on tax evasion charges from 1995.

It was one of the president’s 64 pardons granted.

Through the Giants, McCovey said: ”I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Obama not only for this kind gesture on my behalf, but also for his tireless service to all Americans. He will be deeply missed and I wish him all the best in the future.”

The slugger was sentenced in June 1996 to two years of probation for evading taxes on baseball memorabilia.

McCovey admitted at the time he failed to declare $41,800 in income in 1989, when he made $87,000, and $69,800 in baseball memorabilia income received between 1988 and 1990.

OLYMPICS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The committee seeking to land the 2024 Summer Olympics for Los Angeles would stage archery at a new football stadium, mountain biking in a regional park and modern pentathlon at a stadium, with all three locations away from the downtown core.

LA2024 announced its proposed locations for the three sports in completing a list of existing, planned or temporary venues for the Games. The committee has stressed the city’s bid doesn’t require any permanent venue construction.

Archery would be held in the new football stadium in Inglewood, 12 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The stadium is currently under construction and set to open in 2019. It will be the home of the NFL’s Chargers and Rams.

Mountain biking would be hosted at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park in suburban San Dimas, 30 miles from downtown. Modern pentathlon would be at StubHub Center in Carson, 17 miles from downtown, with all five of the sport’s disciplines held within a single stadium.

HOCKEY

Stuck in last place in the Eastern Conference, the New York Islanders fired coach Jack Capuano, ending one of the longest tenures in the NHL.

General manager Garth Snow named assistant GM/coach Doug Weight as Capuano’s interim replacement in the hopes that a new voice could provide a spark for his struggling team. The Islanders are 17-17-8 and their 42 points are the fewest in the East, leading to Snow making the move for the short and long term.

The Islanders went 227-194-64 in seven seasons under Capuano and made three playoff appearances. Last spring, Capuano led them to their first playoff series victory in 23 years.