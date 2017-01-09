Trey Songz hilariously points out which Giants weren’t on that party boat

The New York Giants receivers took heat all week for spending their day off Monday on a party boat in Miami with singers Justin Bieber and Trey Songz, and that criticism only intensified on social media Sunday when they dropped several key passes during their 38-13 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

But Songz didn’t even wait until Aaron Rodgers was finished carving up the Giants’ secondary for 362 yards and four touchdown passes to point out that New York’s receivers weren’t playing any worse than their defensive backs, who — as he tweeted — weren’t on the you-cruise-you-lose Miami boat trip.

Giants Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham had  just four catches for 28 yards and dropped three passes, but New York had problems on both sides of the ball Sunday.