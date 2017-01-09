Trey Songz hilariously points out which Giants weren’t on that party boat

The New York Giants receivers took heat all week for spending their day off Monday on a party boat in Miami with singers Justin Bieber and Trey Songz, and that criticism only intensified on social media Sunday when they dropped several key passes during their 38-13 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

But Songz didn’t even wait until Aaron Rodgers was finished carving up the Giants’ secondary for 362 yards and four touchdown passes to point out that New York’s receivers weren’t playing any worse than their defensive backs, who — as he tweeted — weren’t on the you-cruise-you-lose Miami boat trip.

DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017

Giants Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham had just four catches for 28 yards and dropped three passes, but New York had problems on both sides of the ball Sunday.