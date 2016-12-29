Trevor Siemian Starts, DeMarcus Ware Out Sunday

The Denver Broncos have decided to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback.

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos were considering starting rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch vs. the Oakland Raiders. But the team will trot Trevor Siemian onto the field with the starters. However, the Broncos do plan on getting Lynch in the game.

The Broncos are out of the playoff chase so they want to check on Lynch’s progress. And of course, they want to give him those all important reps a young quarterback needs. But the Broncos will be without one of their veteran starters Sunday.

A back injury will keep outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware out of the game. He will need surgery soon and it is unknown as whether or not he plans to retire. So 2015 1st-round pick Shane Ray will get the start in his stead in the season finale.

On the Raiders’ side of course, they won’t have franchise quarterback Derek Carr. He just had surgery to repair a broken fibula so Matt McGloin is now the starter in his stead. However, the Raiders did get some good news on DL Stacy McGee.

He was able to practice Wednesday after missing the last few games with an ankle injury. It’s the end of the season, where everyone in the NFL is banged up. But the hatred between the two teams is enough to produce an intense, high-drama game.

Plus the Raiders are still playing for playoff seeding!

