Trent Taylor: Denver Broncos Draft Prospect to Watch

The Denver Broncos have a solid group of wide receivers on their roster. However that group can become better by adding a true slot receiver in the draft.

The Denver Broncos have two dynamic receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. What they are missing is a slot receiver in the likes of a Brandon Stokley. The Broncos can find a receiver of that mold in Trent Taylor out of Louisiana Tech in the 2017 draft.

Last season Denver receivers not named Sanders or Thomas only accounted for 56 catches, five touchdowns, and 662 yards. In 14 games Taylor compiled 136 catches, 1,803 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Players like Jordan Taylor and Cody Lattimer have good talent but don’t fit into the slot position. Finding a player like Taylor in the draft could make the Denver offense more potent.

Taylor is a senior out of Louisiana Tech, standing 5-8 and weighing 178 lbs. Overall in his career Taylor caught 327 passes for 4179 yards and 32 touchdowns. Taylor is the schools all time leader in receptions and is second in yards and touchdowns.

Currently Taylor is projected as a 5-6 round pick in the upcoming draft. He will be attending the Senior Bowl on January, 28th in hopes of improving his stock.

Pros

Taylor has a very high football IQ and can become a quarterbacks best friend. Trent is more quick than fast and is very shifty getting out of cuts, which allows for crisp routes. Field awareness is also a trait Taylor displays well on the field knowing exactly where the first down marker and sidelines are on every catch. The best quality that he possesses however is very reliable hands, which is very important in a slot receiver.

Cons

What will be talked about a lot is Taylor’s size, will his stature be able to handle the rigor of the NFL? Welker wasn’t much bigger than Taylor and dealt with injury issues most of his career. Also, with Taylor being more quick than pass he doesn’t have the break away speed. Although not the most important trait in a slot receiver, there are others with better speed.

The Broncos definitely need someone to fill the slot position. Someone like Taylor could fit the role nicely. As the draft process goes along Taylor is someone to keep a monitor of.

