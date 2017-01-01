Trent Baalke Confirms He’s Been Fired by the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke confirmed he was going to be fired by the franchise following the Niners and Seattle Seahawks game in Week 17.

General manager Trent Baalke confirmed rumors, on KNBR 680, the San Francisco 49ers would indeed be firing him at the conclusion of the season.

“It didn’t surprise me,” Baalke said. “We’ve done some awful good things. Some very successful seasons. Unfortunately regret we weren’t able to bring a championship to the Bay Area, which they so deserve. I think The Faithful has been great. Wish this organization nothing but the best moving forward. I do see a bright future for them.”

Reports surfaced from both ESPN and Fox Sports prior to the Niners’ Week 17 matchup versus the visiting Seattle Seahawks about Baalke’s firing.

Additionally, reports said head coach Chip Kelly would also be released by the organization.

Fans’ frustrations with Baalke date back to the feud between the general manager and former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Baalke won that power struggle. But after two lackluster years and with, arguably, the league’s worst roster, the Niners finally admitted it was time to start over.

And now starts the search for a new GM as soon as the 2016 season comes to a close.

