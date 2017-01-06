Travis Swanson out, DeAndre Levy Questionable Against Seattle

Lions Without Travis Swanson, while DeAndre Levy and Riley Reiff are Questionable for Tomorrow’s Playoff in Seattle.

The Lions will be without starting center Travis Swanson in tomorrow’s Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. According to the injury report, Swanson will miss his fifth consecutive game after getting concussed at some point in Detroit’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

Right tackle Riley Reiff is listed as questionable, along with outside linebacker DeAndre Levy and wide receiver Andre Roberts. Despite Swanson being a huge loss in what’s been a breakout season for the third-year center, the Lions must feel slightly lucky to be entering the game as healthy as they are. Seattle lost All-Pro safety Earl Thomas for the year, a guy who’s really the backbone of their “Legion of Boom” secondary.

The Lions have been playing without Swanson, who’s injury is definitely concerning when looking at the fact that it’s a head issue and he’s already missed so much time. Hopefully, Detroit is just being overly cautious. They also have rookie guard/center, Graham Glasgow, who’s shown capable of handling pretty much any interior line duty. Laken Tomlinson can fill in at guard if Glasgow moves over to center.

The bigger threat is potentially being without Reiff on the right side. Losing a starting tackle without a dependable backup is concerning against Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett. It’s harder to predict questionable players nowadays without having that probable designation — which was much less of a mystery for sports writers to decipher.

Levy has played well but hasn’t looked as if he’s quite 100% yet. Regardless, you have to give Levy credit for getting back on the field this season. They will need him for against a balanced and explosive team like the Seattle Seahawks. Stay tuned to SideLion Report for our game predictions tomorrow!

