Travis Kelce taunts NFL, Roger Goodell (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce taunted both the National Football League and commissioner Roger Goodell on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

The Chiefs lost last Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, in part due to a questionable holding call against Eric Fisher. After the game, Travis Kelce absolutely unloaded on the officials, stating that Carl Cheffers should never be allowed to oversee another game. In related news, Cheffers will be the official in Super Bowl LI.

Fast forward a week, and Kelce is the guest host on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. On set, and on live television, Kelce decided to address the fine levied by the league for his actions, which will cost him $21,615. He apparently could not care any less.

Let’s go through this in two parts. Here’s what he said on Sunday night after the defeat.

Travis Kelce was not happy with the refs after last nights loss to PIT. pic.twitter.com/UXB1CR3UQR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2017

Here’s the video of his reaction to the fine, courtesy Krista Lynn via Facebook.

Kelce talks about how he is standing by his comments and defending Fisher, while pulling out his checkbook. Then, former NFL receiver Randy Moss begins pulling out money and throwing it on the desk. Kelce picks up the money and throws it into the air. It’s both strange and entertaining.

At some point, Kelce needs to pull it together. I’m all for defending your teammate, but he looks like a clown at this juncture. It’s time to grow up a bit.

This article originally appeared on