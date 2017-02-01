Travis Kelce Takes Shot at Rams By Recalling 2013 NFL Draft

During a recent interview, Travis Kelce discussed how upset he almost was when thinking the Rams were going to select him in the 2013 NFL Draft.

If there’s anything to takeaway from the Los Angeles Rams this season, it would be they could certainly use a weapon like Travis Kelce in the passing game. The Kansas City Chiefs realize how lucky they are to have landed a dangerous pass-catching tight end like Kelce when seeing how the former Cincinnati standout is coming off a 2016 season in which he caught 85 passes for 1,125 yards to go along with four touchdowns.

Looking back, the Rams most likely would have preferred to go with a player like Kelce in the first round over their top pick in Tavon Austin, but there obviously was no way of telling how the situation would have played out. Not to mention even if Los Angeles (or St. Louis back in 2013) did consider drafting Kelce, it appears the tight end wouldn’t have been happy joining Jeff Fisher’s squad.

On Tuesday, Kelce was a guest on Colin Cowherd’s show The Herd, in which he discussed the first phone call he ever received from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Apparently, when Kelce first saw a Missouri number on his phone during draft weekend, an uneasy feeling sunk it at first with the thought of possibly going to the Rams.

How @tkelce’s first phone call with Andy Reid helped shape his career with the @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/85lcnwH3K5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 31, 2017

Be sure to checkout the interview with Kelce in the video above, and witness how thankful he was for not ending up with the Rams. As insulting as this was to see from Kelce, it should be noted that he’s not the first NFL player to take a shot at Los Angeles this offseason since Dre Kirkpatrick of the Cincinnati Bengals already did last month.

Rams fans can try to brush off Kelce’s comments and say the team is better off without a player like Kelce, but that obviously would be a lie. With his fourth year officially in the books, Kelce hasn’t even come close to hitting his true value as a pass-catching tight end, and any team would be lucky to have him on offense.

