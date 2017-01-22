Travis Kelce learns about ‘straight cash homie’ from Randy Moss (video)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wanted to write a check for recent fines on Sunday, but ESPN’s Randy Moss was not on board.

After a couple of transgressions during and after last Sunday night’s Divisional Round loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was fined over $21,000 by the NFL.

Kelce inexplicably pushed Steelers’ defensive back Ross Cockrell well after a play during the game, which drew an obvious penalty. After the game, Kelce was candidly critical of referee Carl Cheffers for a holding call on Chiefs’ left tackle Eric Fisher that took the game-tying two-point conversion off the board.

Kelce, now that he’s available, appeared on ESPN’s conference title game pregame show on Sunday. He addressed his fine situation while pulling out a checkbook to write a check and settle his debt with the league. ESPN analyst Randy Moss offered an epic and expected response.

We don’t write checks on Sunday NFL Countdown @tkelce… pic.twitter.com/4TAF99nKOF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 22, 2017

Moss was fined by the league for “mooning” the Green Bay crowd after a touchdown during a Wild Card Round win over the Packers in January of 2005. When asked how he pays his fines, if “the rich don’t write checks”, Moss famously said “Straight cash, homie” (NSFW) on the way to his vehicle as he was leaving the Minnesota Vikings’ facility.

The bit with Kelce on Sunday had to have been planned ahead of time, presumably including putting the two guys side-by-side on the desk. But Moss’ comic touch, with a stack of cash (real or fake) as a prop, was fantastic and came off as spontaneous as it could have.

No one likes to lose money. But with a six-year contract in hand almost a year ago and over $20 million in guaranteed money, $21,000 is a proverbial drop in the bucket for Kelce. Maybe next time he’ll refrain from Foot Locker quips about referees he deems incompetent.

