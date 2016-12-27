Travis Kelce to Jeremy Maclin on long TD run: ‘I almost ruined it, dog’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took a screen pass at the Chiefs’ own 20-yard line on Sunday, then weaved and sprinted 80 yards for a score, but not before wideout Jeremy Maclin landed a key block that helped the big man get to the house.

Kelce did a great job finding space on the outside, but Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib almost ran him down when Maclin broke off and got in Talib’s way. “I almost ruined it, dog,” Kelce tells Maclin in the the mic’d up video:

Jeremy Maclin Wired Moment Mic'd up Moment: "I love you, man. Thanks for the Christmas present." ~ Travis Kelce to Jeremy Maclin Posted by The Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Kelce explains that a Kevin Hart joke about a gorilla chasing him was running though his head as he made his final push toward the end zone. Here’s the Hart bit he’s referencing: