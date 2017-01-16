Travis Kelce isn’t happy with the referees at all

Star Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce isn’t happy with the call on teammate Eric Fisher in the fourth quarter.

In the NFL playoffs, grit, luck, good play-calling and sometimes, the referees dictate the outcome. Sometimes controversy is omitted, but there are times controversy follows and effects the outcome. The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night for the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs enjoyed a first round bye last week, while the Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 30-12.

The Steelers held on to defeat the Chiefs 18-16 for a chance to play the New England Patriots, but not without controversy. Alex Smith drove the Chiefs 75 yards to make the game 18-16 with 2:34 left in the fourth quarter. Of course, a two-point conversation was needed to tie the game.

Smith would complete a pass to tight end Demetrius Harris which would seemingly tie the game at 18 all. But, a holding penalty drawn by James Harrison on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher would negate that conversion. The following re-try would end up in an in-completion, as the Steelers would hold on to win the game.

Afterwards, Travis Kelce commented on what he believed was a bad call on Fisher, calling the decision “horses**t., per the Kansas City Star. He then went on to say the official in question “should not be allowed to work at a fu**ing foot locker.”

It’s unfortunate for the Chiefs to lose this game based on a holding penalty, but it’s how the game works at times. Kansas City has much more to offer and should be back in the near future. If Reid accepts his extension with the team, the Chiefs will have all offseason to plot on another playoff run.

