Travis Kelce Continues Onslaught with 80-Yard Touchdown Catch (Video)

The Kansas City Chiefs absolutely torched the Denver Broncos in the first quarter, capped off with an 80-yard Travis Kelce touchdown catch-and-run.

Not often lauded for the offense and known more for the other side of the ball, the Kansas City Chiefs came out firing on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. Playing on Christmas Day, they looked like an offensive juggernaut. Alex Smith opened up the scoring, followed by a long Tyreek Hill run on the next possession. Travis Kelce was big as a receiver in both instances, though, and wanted to get six points to call his own on the holiday.

After the Broncos finally got on the board to make the score 21-7, Kelce got his chance.

Starting at their own 26-yard line, the Chiefs started their final drive of the first quarter with a quick play that gained four yards. Clearly just looking to get the first down, they then called the tight end’s number on a screen. As it had been on their two previous scoring plays, though, the blocking was fantastic. Therefore, Kelce found a seam through the defense and took off down the sideline.

Trailed by a sea of blockers, Kelce then took off down the sideline and ultimately found paydirt after completing the monstrous 80-yard catch-and-run:

Man, this is just pure domination. Make no mistake, Kelce does not have the speed of a player like Hill. But because of how ridiculously good his blocking was, it looked like he was.

When you talk about the Chiefs, the skinny is often that they are a great defense, but their offense isn’t really capable of lighting you up. Specifically, they aren’t an offense cut out for making big plays. After a 70-yard run and 80-yard catch—both for touchdowns—in the first quarter against the lauded Denver defense, that seems to no longer be the case.

