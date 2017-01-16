Travis Kelce: Official who called holding on Eric Fisher ‘shouldn’t even be able to work at Foot Locker’

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ripped officials following Kansas City’s Divisional-round playoff loss to the Steelers on Sunday, calling a late-game holding call on tackle Eric Fisher ‘horses—’ and saying the referee who made the call didn’t deserve to wear a striped jersey.

“That was horses—,” Kelce told reporters after the game. “He shouldn’t be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at f—— Foot Locker.”

Kelce was referring to a call on Fisher that nullified the Chiefs’ game-tying two-point conversion.

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language.

Kelce goes off on refs pic.twitter.com/QJMLB82Nqb — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 16, 2017

An official threw a flag after Fisher pushed Steelers defensive lineman James Harrison to the ground while blocking.

Kansas City fell, 18–16. Pittsburgh will face New England in next week’s AFC Championship Game.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on