Travis Benjamin Undergoes Knee Surgery After Playing Through PCL Injury

Travis Benjamin played through most of the season with a serious knee injury

One year into a four-year free agent contract and the Los Angeles Chargers have lost one of their starting wide receivers.

Travis Benjamin cashed in after a productive season with the Cleveland Browns by joining Keenan Allen out west. After Allen went down with another injury, the Chargers tried to lean on Benjamin to stay afloat.

Benjamin tried so hard to live up to his $24 million deal that he played through several games with a grade-two PCL sprain.

ESPN insider Adam Caplan reported Benjamin underwent knee surgery on Tuesday on the injured knee.

#Chargers WR Travis Benjamin (right knee) had arthroscopic surgery last wk, source said. He dealt with a grade-2 PCL sprain for several wks. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 31, 2017

Benjamin is due to return for the Chargers next year despite making only 47 catches. Releasing Benjamin would cost the team $8 million, despite his cap hit being just $6.5 million. Los Angeles will just have to bite the bullet and hope Benjamin performs well in a reduced role.

Tyrell Williams will have the opportunity to be the number two receiver should Allen return from multiple injuries. After playing behind Allen and Benjamin, Williams finished the year with over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Chargers could also draft another wide receiver considering the injury history behind Benjamin and Allen. Their star Allen has never played a full 16 game season, and has been limited to just nine games over the past two years.

