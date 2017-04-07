Tramaine Brock arrested in domestic violence case, released

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Cornerback Tramaine Brock was released Friday by the San Francisco 49ers after he was arrested and accused of hitting a woman he was dating.

The team issued a statement announcing his release but had no other details or comment.

Police reported Friday that officers responding to a domestic violence call had talked to a woman with visible injuries and arrested Brock at his Santa Clara home on Thursday night. Jail records show he was released Friday. It’s unclear if he’s retained a criminal defense lawyer.

The 49ers originally signed the 28-year-old as an undrafted free agent in 2010 out of tiny Belhaven University, an NAIA school. He cracked the starting lineup in 2013 and he was in the last year of a four-year, $14 million contract before his release by the team.

He started all 16 games last season, finishing with 49 unassisted tackles, an interception and forced fumble.

When the Niners released linebacker Aldon Smith on Aug. 7, 2015, San Francisco had 12 arrests or charges filed involving seven players since January 2012. That streak prompted owner Jed York to promise the team would ”win with class.” Defensive tackle Ray McDonald was released late in the 2014 season for his off-field problems.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL