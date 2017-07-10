Town objects to NY Jets’ plan for training center helipad

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets’ plan to build a helicopter landing pad at their New Jersey training facility has drawn objections from some who question the need since an airport is just a couple of miles away.

The borough of Madison has lodged objections to the Jets’ application, NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2tGs67O ) reported. The borough says that there’s ”no demand” for a helipad so close to the Morristown Airport.

”Any purported public benefit from the availability of a helistop for emergency uses is illusive,” officials wrote. The borough also argued that the pad could introduce a safety risk.

An attempt to build a helipad in 2013 was stalled when some community members objected, citing noise concerns and the potential for an accident. The NFL team now argues that it doesn’t need local approval because its training facility in Florham Park is on property owned by the state Sports and Exposition Authority.

The team’s application, which was filed in March, said the helipad would be used in the transport of executives and injured athletes. It would not be open to the public.

The landing pad would require authorization from the state Department of Transportation. A department spokesman says a public comment period on the proposal has closed, and they were reviewing the comments.

