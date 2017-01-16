Tornado warnings issued at AT&T Stadium following Cowboys’ loss to Packers

After watching their team fall short Sunday, Dallas Cowboys fans couldn’t do the one thing many of them likely wanted to do – leave AT&T Stadium.

Tornado warnings were issued after the Cowboys’ 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers, forcing many to take shelter at the one place many of them wanted to forget.

A bad day at the stadium just got worse. pic.twitter.com/LdgBbqyqWC — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) January 16, 2017

Those in the stadium were warned to stay away from exterior windows, further reinforcing the severity of the weather.