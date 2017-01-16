Tornado warnings issued at AT&T Stadium following Cowboys’ loss to Packers
After watching their team fall short Sunday, Dallas Cowboys fans couldn’t do the one thing many of them likely wanted to do – leave AT&T Stadium.
Tornado warnings were issued after the Cowboys’ 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers, forcing many to take shelter at the one place many of them wanted to forget.
A bad day at the stadium just got worse. pic.twitter.com/LdgBbqyqWC
— Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) January 16, 2017
Those in the stadium were warned to stay away from exterior windows, further reinforcing the severity of the weather.
Tornados around. Have warned everyone in the stadium not to leave and to move away from the exterior windows.
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) January 16, 2017