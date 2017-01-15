Tornado warning forces people to stay inside AT&T Stadium

Maybe the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to win? A tornado warning is in Arlington has people stuck inside AT&T Stadium after the Cowboys’ NFC playoff game.

The Dallas Cowboys lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday night in the NFC Playoffs to the Green Bay Packers 34-31. Dallas surrendered a 36-yard catch to Packers tight end Jared Cook, which led to a game-winning 50-yard field goal from Mason Crosby to silence the AT&T Stadium crowd in Arlington.

It was a tough loss, but things have gotten worse in the Dallas suburb. Not long after Cowboys lost on Sunday night, a tornado warning was in effect. This forced fans attending the game to stay inside AT&T Stadium after the game.

Due to tornado warnings, teams, fans, reporters & staff have all been told to stay at AT&T stadium following the Packers’ win. (📸 @HelmanDC) pic.twitter.com/eXMDfZNZE4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 16, 2017

Is this some sign from the heavens that Dallas should have won this game? Probably not, because weather across the United States has been utterly insane in the last several days. The south got snow and now it’s over 65 degrees outside. The Midwest had cool weather for a few days in the 50s, now it’s freezing again.

Strange weather has had an adverse effect on at three two playoff games this weekend. It was 22 degrees in Foxborough on Saturday night when the New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans.

The start time for the other AFC playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs was pushed back from 1:05 p.m. ET to 8:20 p.m. ET because of ice on the Kansas City freeways.

Now the Southwest has tornadoes keeping bitter Cowboys fans and ecstatic Packers fans contained in the Dallas/Fort Worth area after an unforgettable playoff game. Stay safe, Dallas.

